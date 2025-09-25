Caring for Kids Fundraiser Oct. 3

All are invited to a night of music celebrating the legendary Jim Croce, presented by Jud Caswell, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3.

Attendees can cry along with “Time in a Bottle” and “Operator (That’s Not the Way it Feels)” and stomp their feet to “Bad Bad Leroy Brown,” amount others. Singing along isn’t required, but organizers are not sure how one could know and love these tunes and not want to.

The fundraiser for Caring for Kids will take place at Lincoln County Assembly of God, at 672 Main St. in Damariscotta, at the corner of Main Street and Belvedere Road.

Caswell is an award-winning songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has been performing in his native state of Maine and beyond for more than 25 years. In 2006 he made a splash on the national scene, winning the legendary Kerrville New Folk competition. He’s had his songs taught at Berklee, recorded by Judy Collins, and named “No. 4 song of the decade” by New York’s WFUV. His record “Live at the Seagull Shop” was the No. 1 album on the Folk Alliance International radio charts in March 2020.

Tickets are $20 per person. The funds will be split between the performer and Caring For Kids, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

