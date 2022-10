Come to the Carpenter’s Boat Shop, 440 Old County Road, Pemaquid Saturday, Oct. 8 for the organization’s annual cider pressing day.

Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. staff and apprentices will host a fun-filled day on the campus. They will be pressing apples to make cider, enjoying tasty treats and playing yard games.

Please stop by to join in on the fun and meet new and old friends. All are welcome.

