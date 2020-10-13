Castle Tucker Special Tour, Oct. 15

Guests may peek into the nooks and crannies of Castle Tucker in its “Behind Closed Doors” tour on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. The tour will include visits to rooms not included on the general tour. For this tour, there is a maximum tour size of six individuals, which will allow for social distancing. Located at 2 Lee St. in Wiscasset, this unique mansion is filled with the original furnishings and decoration of the Tucker family who lived there for over 140 years. Admission is $15 for members of Historic New England, $25 for nonmembers. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at bit.ly/30ycSDO or by calling 882-7169.

Castle Tucker was built in 1807 by one of Wiscasset’s most prominent citizens, Congressman and Judge Silas Lee. In 1858, Captain Richard Tucker Jr., scion of a prominent Wiscasset shipping family, bought the house for his new and growing family. The Tuckers updated and redecorated to reflect the styles of their time. Very little was changed in the house after 1900, including a kitchen with four generations of kitchen technology still in place where it was used.

Historic New England tells the stories of over 400 years of life in New England through its historic houses, collections, publications, and programs.

