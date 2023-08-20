Chapman-Hall House Annual Yard Sale Aug. 26

The Chapman-Hall House will hold its annual yard sale 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 22 Lewis Point Road in Damariscotta.

A large and varied selection of antiques, vintage, and new items have been assembled for visitors’ shopping enjoyment. This sale benefits the work of preserving and maintaining the Chapman-Hall House, as well as supporting its educational outreach work.

In 1970, the Chapman-Hall House was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. When it was constructed, almost 270 years ago, Main Street of Damariscotta did not exist. Both the Nathaniel Chapman family and the Tilden Hall family watched many changes take place right from their front door.

During the summer months the house is open for tours from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Chapman-Hall House is one of three historic sites under the care of the Lincoln County Historical Association. The nonprofit organization also provides stewardship for the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset.

For more information about the Lincoln County Historical Association, go to lincolncountyhistory.org and find Lincoln County Historical Association Maine on Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

