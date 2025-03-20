Chase Farm Bakery Hosts Maple Weekend March 22-23

All are invited to Chase Farm Bakery, at 333 Townhouse Road in Whitefield, for its second annual Maple Weekend Celebration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 22-23.

The event will feature a pancake breakfast, craft vendors, live music, and lots of maple goodies, including the farm’s maple donuts. There will also be maple donut sundaes to be enjoy.

Visitors can also see the farm’s sugar shack and take a stroll on walking trails. For safety reasons, attendees are asked to leave pets at home or in the vehicle.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

