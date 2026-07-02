Children’s Author Visits Whitefield Library July 23

In celebration of the Whitefield Library’s summer reading program, prominent children’s author and illustrator Kevin Hawkes will visit the library at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 23.

Hawkes has illustrated over 40 acclaimed titles, including the New York Times bestseller “Library Lion,” “Weslandia,” and “The Librarian Who Measured the Earth.” His works are characterized by vibrant colors and unique perspectives. A dry sense of humor is also a hallmark of his.

Hawkes grew up in a creative family, with three brothers and sister. There was a lot of music in the house, many books, and homemade projects like toothpick constructions, papier-mâché piñatas and wooden models.

“When I was really young, my family lived in France,” Hawkes said. “Europe left a huge impression on me like climbing winding staircases in castle towers and exploring ancient forests. That gave me a sense of history and adventure.”

Being an illustrator seemed like the way to combine reading and drawing, Hawkes said. Using his sense of humor to make kids and adults smile came naturally to him.

Hawkes will be reading from one of his books and doing an illustration for the children at the library as part of its “Read the Maine Outdoors” summer reading program. This event is free, but donations are welcome and help support future programming.

The Whitefield Library is located at 1 Arlington Lane in Whitefield. For more information, go to whitefieldlibrary.org, email info@whitefieldlibrary.org, or find the library on Facebook and Instagram.

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