Children’s Programs at Waldoboro Public Library

The Waldoboro Public Library is kicking off the New Year with a story hour for children ages two to five ay 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Miss Paula and her sidekick, Cutie Coyote, will read stories and lead activities for an interactive and fun session. Story hours will be held the first Wednesday of every month.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, the library will offer Reading Comes to Life with Yoga!, a special yoga storytime for children ages three to five years old. From 9:30-10:15 a.m., Ms. Patti, a registered children’s yoga teacher, will combine stories read aloud with creative movement and mindful breathing. Space is limited for this, so registration is required.

Call the library at 832-4484 to register. This yoga storytime will be held on the second Saturday of every month.

A music-and-movement session led by Tish Brundage of Kenchin Ranch Kids will be held from 10:30-11:15 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 25. This is for children ages birth to five years. Music-and-movement sessions will meet on the fourth Thursday of every month.

All of these programs are free and open to the public.

The Waldoboro Public Library is located at 958 Main St. in Waldoboro. For more information, go to waldoborolibrary.org or call 832-4484.

