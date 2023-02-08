Todd Maurer, of The Community Energy Fund of Lincoln County, recently spoke to the planning committee of the joint Nobleboro Republican/Democratic Chili Lunch planned for Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Nobleboro Baptist Church.

The lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Maurer is the former owner of the King Eider’s Pub and owns The 1812 Farm in Bristol. As Hurricane Katrina created a national increase in fuel costs back in 2005, he and Robert Clifford, the president of Colby & Gale Inc. at the time, began to brainstorm a way to help citizen in Lincoln County in need of heating assistance, whether wood, electricity, gas, oil, or kerosene.

In 2019 the mission was expanded to include replacing outdated fuel tanks and small heating systems in need of repair. Everyone involved with the fund volunteers their time and expertise, so that 100% of funds collected go directly to helping out.

Since 2005 the fund has supplied $2,104,053 in assistance to families in Lincoln County. From July 2021 through June 2022, $11,140 was disbursed in the town of Nobleboro alone. People can apply for funds through their town office.

Maurer said that the fund still gets contributions from people who were helped in the past. He outlined for the committee the many ways various “sensing elements” in the community help to identify people who could use a helping hand and discreetly make it happen.

The menu for the lunch will include varieties of chili, cornbread, a baked potato, and pie. Takeout will be available. A free will donation is appreciated.

Anyone in Nobleboro who needs help from The Community Energy Fund of Lincoln County should apply directly to the town office on Route 1.

All are invited to send donations even if they do not plan to attend the lunch. Checks should be made out to Community Energy Fund of Lincoln County with a note on the check memo specifying assistance for Nobleboro and sent to Roy Blomquist, treasurer, NRDC luncheon, 21 Nobleboro Woods Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555.

