Christmas at Nickels-Sortwell House

at

Christmas in the parlor of the historic Nickels-Sortwell House in Wiscasset. (Photo courtesy Peggy Konitzky)

Spark the holiday spirit with a visit to Historic New England’s 1807 Nickels-Sortwell House Friday through Sunday, December 1-3. Between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. take a self-paced tour through rooms decorated with gorgeous greens and holiday decorations inspired by the history of the house from the early 19th- mid-20th centuries.

Guides will be on hand to share stories of the people who lived here. Advance ticket purchase is recommended. Buy tickets at historicnewengland.org/visit/events/?start_date=2023-12-01.

Travel through time in a Victorian Christmas parlor and a dining room ready for a circa 1950 grown-ups holiday party. This year, the 1917 solarium will be turned into an indoor winter wonderland; a celebration of light. Architectural details in each room include exquisitely carved moldings and grand fireplaces custom made 200 years ago by local carpenters. Personal photography is welcome.

Come into the original kitchen (not included on regular tours) and enjoy a warm drink and snack. Then visit the Holiday Shop in the Nickels-Sortwell House Barn, featuring a curated collection of unique craft and artisan creations, holiday greens, and gifts. A portion of sales goes to Historic New England for the preservation of Nickels-Sortwell House.

Come share the fun and Happy Holidays.

