Christmas at Nickels-Sortwell House Dec. 3-5

All are invited to start their Christmas fun with a visit to Historic New England’s 1807 Nickels-Sortwell House and Wiscasset’s Holiday Marketfest Friday through Sunday, Dec. 3-5.

The first floor of this stunning Federal-style mansion will be decked out in gorgeous greens and floral designs by floral designer Laura L. Tibbetts, of Damariscotta’s Midcoast Blooms. Guides will be on hand with stories of the house while attendees enjoy the holiday decorations. Architectural details in each room include exquisitely carved moldings and grand fireplaces custom-made 200 years ago, by local carpenters.

While there, enjoy a rare look at the Wiscasset Fire Society’s 1804 fire truck suitably decorated for the holidays and a selection of wreaths created and donated by local businesses.

Tickets for the event should be purchased in advance. Limited size groups will be admitted on the half hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for Historic New England members and Wiscasset residents and $10 for general admission. Masks are required indoors.

For tickets, go to my.historicnewengland.org. Personal photography is welcome.

After a tour, visit the Holiday Shop in the Nickels-Sortwell House Barn, featuring a curated collection of unique craft and artisan creations, holiday greens and gifts. A portion of sales goes to Historic New England for the preservation of Nickels-Sortwell House for the public.

For more information, go to wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com or find the event on Facebook.

