Start the Christmas fun with a visit to Historic New England’s 1807 Nickels-Sortwell House Friday, Dec. 2, Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy a self-guided tour with guides on hand to tell stories of the house while visitors take in the holiday decorations. Advance ticket purchase is recommended. Tickets are $5 Historic New England members and Wiscasset residents, $10 general admission.

Delight in gorgeous greens and holiday decorations in a Victorian-inspired parlor, a dining room ready for a circa 1950 grown-ups Christmas party and a solarium that is a winter celebration of light and color. Architectural details in each room include exquisitely carved moldings and grand fireplaces custom-made, 200 years ago, by local carpenters.

For tickets, go to bit.ly/3Eq8ppS. Personal photography is welcome.

Come into the original kitchen not usually seen on regular tours and enjoy a warm drink and snack. Then visit the holiday shop in the Nickels-Sortwell House barn, featuring a curated collection of unique craft and artisan creations, holiday greens, and gifts. A portion of sales goes to Historic New England for the preservation of Nickels-Sortwell House.

For more information on the weekend’s activities, go to wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com.

