Cider Pressing at Pownalborough Court House Sept. 29

Fall is here, which means it’s time for the annual cider pressing demonstration at Lincoln County Historical Association’s Pownalborough Court House, at 23 Courthouse Drive in Dresden. Families are invited to the court house grounds from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 to make cider and taste the results from different types of apples.

The event is free, and apples will be available, but attendees may also bring fruit from their own trees. Containers for cider will be provided.

Home-baked treats will be for sale and the court house will be open for tours. Character reenactors Peter Morrissey, Susan Reidy, and Jackie Fournier will be in colonial dress as they walk the grounds and greet visitors. Children are invited to help press the apples.

The court house trails will be open, as always.

The Pownalborough Court House is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday and offers tours from Memorial Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Appointments can be made until Friday, Nov. 1.

Tours are free for Dresden residents, Lincoln County Historical Association members, and children under 16. Regular admission is $15.

Lincoln County Historical Association is a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset.

For more information, go to lincolncountyhistory.org or find the historical association on Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

