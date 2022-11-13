Class for Gingerbread House Builders

Master gingerbread house builder Kevin Kiley will once again kick off the gingerbread season in Boothbay Harbor with a free class on the fun art of gingerbread house construction.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Kiley will provide students young and old with fail- safe recipes, tips on keeping walls upright, and more. The class at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor begins at 3 p.m. and is open to all ages. Those under age 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Past participants in this fun holiday warm-up class have gone on to construct winning entries in the annual Gingerbread Spectacular. This year’s spectacular kicks off at the opera house Wednesday, Dec. 16 with an evening preview event and continues on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 17-18. All Gingerbread Spectacular events are free and open to all.

There will be some hands-on gingerbread construction and house decorating as part of the class, as well as a library of resources for design and decorating ideas. Seasoned gingerbread house designers may also be on hand to share ideas.

While there is no charge for the class, participants are asked to register in advance by calling the opera house at 633-6855, or emailing their name and contact information to info@boothbayoperahouse.com. Doors will open at 2:45 for the 3 p.m. class. Free parking is available in the opera house parking lot.

