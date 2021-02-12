Advanced Search
CLC YMCA Launches Virtual Event

at

The CLC YMCA will offer a six-week virtual event full of different activities and challenges for the community to participate in. The Stronger Together Virtual Event will be posted on the CLC YMCA’s social media pages and website, and will run from Feb. 15 – March 28.

Activities will include FARMS Family Dinner Recipe’s, Exercise Cards & Videos, Y Stories, Contests, School Age & Teen Activities, and more.

“This event was put together to give an opportunity to the surrounding community, to engage with us and with each other through the winter. The winter is hard enough on all of us, especially now, with COVID-19.

“We hope that this virtual event will provide some much needed positive excitement for everyone who chooses to participate,” said Jarod Wescott the director of marketing for the CLC YMCA.

Anyone can participate in the virtual event.

For more information visit clcymca.org.

