CLC YMCA Offering Beginner’s Bridge Class

at

Central Lincoln County YMCA is offering a beginner’s bridge class for individuals who have experience playing social bridge and would like to improve their play using modern techniques.

This is the third class in a series of four beginner bridge classes, each meeting once a week for nine weeks. The goal of this class is to enable participants to learn duplicate bridge concepts or to review and improve modern techniques and bidding in a logical and progressive fashion.

The class is limited to 16 students. A textbook is required and must be purchased in advance. Texts will be available at the Y for purchase by Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The class will meet noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 3 through Oct. 29. The class is instructed by Jane Wallace, assisted by Claire Hirsch. Questions may be directed to Wallace via text 617-688-0488 or email jbwbridge@gmail.com

To register, call the CLC YMCA at 563-9622 or go to clcymca.org.


