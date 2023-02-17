The Central Lincoln County YMCA will host the Maine Pickleball Classic tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26. The tournament will be a fun, friendly, and competitive weekend of pickleball with four divisions.

The tournament will be held on the YMCA’s six indoor pickleball courts. Snacks and water will be provided. All proceeds will go to support the CLC YMCA’s youth programming. Members of the community are invited to participate. The basic registration fee is $52 with an option to add additional events for $15 each.

Register at pickleballbrackets.com. Deadline for registration is Wednesday, Feb. 15. Interested in pickleball, but don’t how to play? The YMCA offers many programs for first-time players.

For more information contact Georgia Ahlers, racquet and paddle sports director, by email at gahlers@clcymca.org or call the CLC YMCA at 563-9622.

