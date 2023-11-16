Coastal Christian School Craft Fair Nov. 18

Coastal Christian School’s annual craft fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, in the school’s Wayne L. Brown Auditorium, at 574 North Nobleboro Road in Waldoboro.

The walls will echo with the merry clamor of local artisans, including Coastal Christian School students and faculty, as they sell their handcrafted creations to bargain hunters throughout the morning and early afternoon.

As the craft fair comes to an end, a live auction to benefit the school’s scholarship fund will begin at 1 p.m.

Patrons may also want to bid on the items up for auction and stop in the cafe for a delicious meal and a time to sit and visit.

