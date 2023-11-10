Coastal Christian School Craft Fair Nov. 18

The Coastal Christian School will hold its annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 in the school’s Wayne L. Brown Auditorium.

A variety of local professional and amateur artisans will join the students and school faculty in presenting crafts for display and purchase. A wide selection of goods will be available, including toys, gifts, decorations, and more. In addition, delicious food will be available to tempt all hungry shoppers.

The annual craft fair is always a fun event for the whole family, but this year there will be an extra draw for the younger customers. Face-painting, games, and fair food will entertain the children while parents enjoy some unique shopping opportunities.

As the craft fair comes to an end, a live auction to benefit the school’s scholarship fund will begin at 1 p.m., offering another chance to find the perfect holiday gift.

The Coastal Christian School craft fair is packed with opportunities for anyone who wants to get a head start on holiday shopping while supporting local business and local students.

The Coastal Christian School is located at 574 North Nobleboro Road in Waldoboro.

