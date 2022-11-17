Coastal Christian School Hosts Holiday Craft Fair Submitted article November 17, 2022 at 3:55 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Date for Coastal Christian School’s Craft FairCoastal Christian School Craft Fair Nov. 27Coastal Christian School to Hold Annual Craft FairCoastal Christian Craft Fair Nov. 20PWA Paddles to Witch Island, Duck Puddle Pond Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!