Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens Moves Maine Days to June 2-4

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Maine Days, traditionally held over Memorial Day Weekend, have become a family tradition for many of the state’s residents.

The gardens will welcome Maine residents to visit at no cost on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 2-4, this year.

Advance registration is still required for this very popular event.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Mainers to the Gardens for this special weekend. Over the years, we found that many people already have plans over the Memorial Day holiday, so we decided to try the following weekend to see if it’s better for our Maine community,” Gretchen Ostherr, gardens president and CEO, said. “We’re so excited to share this resource with our neighbors and make it the best possible experience for them.”

At nearly 325 acres, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is the largest public garden in New England. The nationally recognized public garden features two miles of hiking trails, 19 acres of ornamental and themed gardens, a children’s garden, a sensory garden, and more.

The mission of the gardens is to inspire meaningful connections among people, plants, and nature through horticulture, education, and research.

Founded by Maine residents with a passion for gardens and the state’s magnificent coast and forests, the gardens are comprised of cultivated, formal gardens and natural landscapes that highlight natural history, habitats, botany, horticulture, and ecological connections.

Endeavoring to make the gardens as accessible, inclusive, and relevant to the community as possible, Maine residents are invited to experience the gardens at no cost each year during Maine Days.

Long a family tradition for many, this year’s event is a wonderful way to visit or revisit the gardens’ larger-than-life environmental stewards, the giant trolls, here for the third season.

Maine Days are free and open to each resident in the state of Maine. Interested Maine residents should choose Maine Day tickets and note that the tickets are rain or shine.

To purchase tickets or to learn more, go to mainegardens.org.

