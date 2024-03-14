Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust To Host Volunteer Fair March 14, 2024 at 10:17 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointCoastal Rivers’ Midcoast Stewards Graduates Give Back to the CommunityCoastal Rivers Family Program on Maine Mammals Nov. 13Community Climate Conversation June 28Damariscotta’s Celebration Includes 5K and Festivities at Round Top Farm Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!