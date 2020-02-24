Coastal Rivers Guided Hike at Crooked Farm Preserve

Winter conditions can be ideal for discovering animal tracks and other signs of wildlife, and Crooked Farm Preserve in Bristol, with its mix of open fields, long stretches of river frontage, wetlands, and varied forest types, is a good place to find them.

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust Education Director Sarah Gladu will be leading a gentle hike at this preserve on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9:30-11 a.m. with a focus on searching for wildlife signs.

This guided hike is free of charge. Boots are recommended, as well as snowshoes or ice cleats if there is snow or ice on the trail. Coastal Rivers asks that dogs be left at home for this guided hike. Registration is encouraged and may be done online at coastalrivers.org/events.

Crooked Farm Preserve is located on Old County Road in Bristol, about 0.8 miles from Route 130. The preserve parking lot is on the left just before the Carpenter’s Boat Shop.

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, formerly the Damariscotta River Association and the Pemaquid Watershed Association, is a nonprofit, membership-supported, and nationally accredited land trust and conservation organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the natural, cultural, and historical heritage of the greater Pemaquid peninsula and Damariscotta River region.

Coastal Rivers has active programs in the areas of land conservation, stewardship, community education, water quality monitoring, marine conservation, and cultural preservation.

Visitors are welcome at Coastal Rivers’ many properties throughout the region. For more information about Coastal Rivers, call 563-1393, email info@coastalrivers.org, or visit coastalrivers.org.

