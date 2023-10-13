Advanced Search
Coastal Rivers Offering Cider Press Use

at

A visitor uses Coastal Rivers Conservation Trusts old-fashioned press to make fresh cider. (Photo courtesy Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust)

On select Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday afternoons through October, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust invites groups of up to six people to bring their own apples and jugs to Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm to press sweet apple cider using Coastal Rivers’ old-fashioned cider press.

In addition to the press, Coastal Rivers will supply a wash station and coaching.

This program is free of charge, thanks to member support. To check availability and schedule a session, go to coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

