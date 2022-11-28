Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Coastal Rivers Offers Family Program on Mammals of Maine Submitted article

at

Coastal Rivers family program on Thursday, Dec. 1 will focus on mammals found in midcoast Maine like the red fox. (Photo courtesy Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust)

Coastal Rivers family program on Thursday, Dec. 1 will focus on mammals found in midcoast Maine like the red fox. (Photo courtesy Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust)

On Thursday, Dec. 1 from 3:15-4:15 p.m., Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust is hosting a family program all about Maine mammals at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm.

Naturalist Angela DesVeaux will provide a brief introduction to our local mammals and lead a short, gentle hike to look for tracks and signs. Following the hike, participants will make a small craft to take home.

The family program is designed for ages 3-7, though all ages are welcome. There is no cost to participate. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or visit coastalrivers.org.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^