On Thursday, Dec. 1 from 3:15-4:15 p.m., Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust is hosting a family program all about Maine mammals at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm.

Naturalist Angela DesVeaux will provide a brief introduction to our local mammals and lead a short, gentle hike to look for tracks and signs. Following the hike, participants will make a small craft to take home.

The family program is designed for ages 3-7, though all ages are welcome. There is no cost to participate. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or visit coastalrivers.org.

