Coastal Rivers Offers Family Program on Owls Dec. 8

On Friday, Dec. 8 from 3-4 p.m., Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust will host a family program at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm with a focus on owls of Maine.

Coastal Rivers naturalist Angela DesVeaux will lead a gentle walk to discover where owls may be roosting. DesVeaux will offer binoculars and owl books to borrow, and share fun facts about these amazing apex predators. Indoors at the nature center, participants will dissect an owl pellet to learn about what their owl may have eaten.

The family program is designed for ages 5-10 and their grown-ups, though all ages are welcome. There is no cost to participate. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

