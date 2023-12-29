Coastal Rivers Offers Family Program on Winter Mammals

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust will host a family program with a focus on mammals of Maine, at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm from 3-4 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 12.

Coastal Rivers naturalist Angela DesVeaux will share fun facts about how mammals prepare for winter and lead a gentle walk to look for animal signs. Participants will make a small craft to take home.

The family program is designed for ages 5-10 and their grown-ups, though all ages are welcome. There is no cost to participate. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a non-profit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

