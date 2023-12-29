Advanced Search
Coastal Rivers Offers Family Program on Winter Mammals

Red foxes are skilled at hunting for mice and voles in the snow. (Photo courtesy Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust)

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust will host a family program with a focus on mammals of Maine, at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm from 3-4 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 12.

Coastal Rivers naturalist Angela DesVeaux will share fun facts about how mammals prepare for winter and lead a gentle walk to look for animal signs. Participants will make a small craft to take home.

The family program is designed for ages 5-10 and their grown-ups, though all ages are welcome. There is no cost to participate. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a non-profit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

