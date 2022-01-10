Coastal Rivers Offers Online Program

The day-to-day work of a Maine forest ranger can include dangling from a helicopter rescuing a hiker on a remote peak, using infrared technology to search for wildfires, or patrolling a large service area to enforce natural resources laws.

From 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust will offer an online presentation featuring Forest Ranger Aliesha Black. Black will offer a brief slideshow and talk about her experiences as a forest ranger, including her perspective as one of few women in the field in Maine.

The mission of Maine’s Forest Rangers is “to protect Maine’s forest resources and homes from wildfire, respond to disasters and emergencies and to enhance the safe, sound, and responsible management of the forest for this and future generations.”

Black is in her 15th year as a forest ranger with the Maine Forest Service. In addition to covering Lincoln and Knox counties on patrol, she serves on the Fire Science Working Team for the Northeast Forest Fire Protection Compact, Maine Prescribed Burn Council, and represents Maine as an engine boss across the country on wildfire assignments.

This program is free of charge, thanks to member support. Participants must register online at coastalrivers.org/events and will then receive link to join the event. The program will be recorded and shared with all those who register.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

