Coastal Rivers Offers Program on Attracting Bluebirds

With its brilliant plumage, cheerful song, and taste for insects, bluebirds make for delightful neighbors. However, they have specialized needs when it comes to food and nesting sites. From 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will offer an online program about attracting eastern bluebirds.

The best time to put bluebird houses in place is as soon as the ground thaws, which in Maine is usually in March, so Gladu encourages backyard birders to plan ahead. Participants will learn how to ensure bluebird houses are both attractive to the birds and secure from predators. Gladu will share resources for purchasing bluebird houses, kits, poles, and predator guards. She will also talk about habits specific to bluebirds, such as their family life and feeding behaviors.

Thanks to member support, this program is free of charge. To join using Zoom, participants must register online at coastalrivers.org/events. The program will be recorded and shared with all registrants afterward.

With a 28-year career in environmental education, Gladu is director of education and environmental monitoring for Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust. She has a master’s degree in environmental learning and leadership from the University of Minnesota.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust with active programs in land conservation, water quality, trails and public access, and nature education in the Damariscotta-Pemaquid region.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

