Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a hike at the Hilton O’Connor Trail in Bremen from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Participants in the “Winter Wanders” series of guided hikes will learn some of the surprising things that take place under a protective layer of snow, practice identifying plants in winter, search for snow buntings and other winter migratory birds, contemplate the humble springtail, and enjoy the company of fellow nature enthusiasts.

The Hilton O’Connor Trail meanders through the 47-acre Bremen town forest, which in addition to mature hardwood forest, includes a lovely salt marsh and a wildflower meadow. The trail is dedicated in memory of Diane Hilton O’Connor, who was a long-time member of the Bremen Conservation Commission.

This program is free of charge, thanks to member support. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Upcoming “Winter Wanders” include guided hikes at Keyes Woods Preserve in Bristol on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Glidden Point Preserve in Newcastle on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

