Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Coastal Rivers Offers ‘Winter Wanders’ Guided Hikes Submitted article

at

Naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a winter walk at the Town of Bremens Hilton OConnor Trail on Wednesday, Dec. 21. (Photo courtesy Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust)

Naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a winter walk at the Town of Bremens Hilton OConnor Trail on Wednesday, Dec. 21. (Photo courtesy Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust)

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a hike at the Hilton O’Connor Trail in Bremen from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Participants in the “Winter Wanders” series of guided hikes will learn some of the surprising things that take place under a protective layer of snow, practice identifying plants in winter, search for snow buntings and other winter migratory birds, contemplate the humble springtail, and enjoy the company of fellow nature enthusiasts.

The Hilton O’Connor Trail meanders through the 47-acre Bremen town forest, which in addition to mature hardwood forest, includes a lovely salt marsh and a wildflower meadow. The trail is dedicated in memory of Diane Hilton O’Connor, who was a long-time member of the Bremen Conservation Commission.

This program is free of charge, thanks to member support. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Upcoming “Winter Wanders” include guided hikes at Keyes Woods Preserve in Bristol on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Glidden Point Preserve in Newcastle on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^