Coastal Rivers will host a free drumming performance by the Burnurwurbskek Singers at Pemaquid Beach Park in Bristol, from 11 a.m. to noon, on Friday, Aug. 5.

Comprised of men representing many of Maine’s Wabanaki people, the members of the Burnurwurbskek Singers have been drumming together for almost 25 years. They perform traditional northeast woodland songs that date back to time immemorial, as well as more contemporary, intertribal songs. These songs have been passed down in their rich oral tradition from generation to generation – from fathers, grandfathers, and uncles to brothers, cousins and sons.

The singers have performed at many national events for Native American organizations and at smaller regional gatherings up and down the U.S. East Coast and Canada.

For more information about the singers, visit burnurwurbskeksingers.com.

No registration is required for this event. The concert is free, thanks to Coastal Rivers member support, but Pemaquid Beach Park does charge an entrance fee. Beach chairs are recommended.

This performance is part of the Beachcombers’ Rest Nature Center’s summer programming. The result of a long-time collaboration between Pemaquid Watershed Association, now part of Coastal Rivers, and the Bristol Parks & Recreation Commission, the nature center provides books on loan, fun learning activities, displays, and games throughout the summer months.

The nature center has its own space in the new pavilion at Pemaquid Beach Park and is staffed by a naturalist Thursday through Sunday from 1-4:30 p.m.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or visit coastalrivers.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

