Community Baby Shower for Lincoln and Knox Families

On Saturday, Feb. 8, Healthy Kids will host a free community baby shower and resource fair from 9 a.m. to noon in the Thomaston Academy gym, at 60 Main St. in Thomaston.

This fun and educational event, free of charge, is for all expecting new moms and families from Lincoln and Knox counties. The first 100 families to register before Feb. 8 at healthkidsmaine.org will receive a welcome bag filled with a variety of information, resources, and helpful goodies.

The event includes a new and gently used baby clothing and equipment boutique, a raffle with a variety of newly donated baby supplies and equipment, a balloon arch for photo ops, free shoulder/neck or foot massages for parents, and light food and coffee.

More than 20 resource providers will be on hand at the resource fair to meet, greet and share information with families.

Healthy Kids has been generously supported in event planning by partners Coastal Recovery Community Center, First 10 Wiscasset, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, MaineHealth, Midcoast Public Health Council and the Thomaston Public Library.

Additionally, over 30 providers, businesses and nonprofit organizations have enthusiastically come together to support families and make this event happen by hosting donation boxes, making donations, recruiting volunteers or making direct donations.

Healthy Kids serves all families in Lincoln and Knox counties as a resource network for parents, caregivers, professionals, and service providers. Its mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect and to promote child safety and family well being through the provision of primary and secondary prevention services and programming.

Healthy Kids offers parenting classes, support groups, play groups, activities and programs both in person and via virtual meeting spaces. Healthy Kids’ staff work with parents, grandparents, caregivers, schools, daycares, libraries, local organizations, YMCAs, healthcare providers, police departments, jails and other prevention councils to provide these services and programs. Healthy Kids is a designated member of the Maine Prevention Council.

Healthy Kids is planning for future community baby showers and other showers are scheduled throughout the state by other members of the Maine Prevention Council. Parenting and professional training classes are also offered regularly by Healthy Kids, as are weekly play groups and support groups.

For more information or to make a donation, go to healthykidsmaine.org, visit the Healthy Kids Facebook page, or call 563-1818.

