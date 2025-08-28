Community Cares Day Returns Sept. 13

Community Housing Improvement Project’s Community Cares Day will take place on Saturday, Sept. 13 beginning at 7 a.m. with coffee and snacks at a morning meeting at The Second Congregational Church of Newcastle.

Teams will set out for project sites around the county where volunteers of all levels of experience are guided by experienced leaders.

Founded in 1984 by the late Ruth Ives, CHIP’s mission is to support families who need assistance maintaining their homes.

Community Cares Day involves many players, from Executive Director Brittany Gill to board members and a host of year-round helpers. Execution of the day involves a hive of behind-the-scenes workers. Kay Whitner matches volunteers to projects and directs communication.

“If they raise a hand, they get a job. And everyone gets a return response,” Whitner said.

When she meets volunteers for the first time on Saturday morning, she feels she already knows them.

Rosalee Landry met Ives in 1996 and immediately connected to the woman’s vision. Landry has been a volunteer ever since. A former board member, Landry has hauled shingles her husband, David Landry, scraped off a roof. She’s stuffed envelopes and delivered lunches for residents and workers to share. Her favorite job was delivering books to children in homes that were served.

“I’ll do whatever Brittany asks,” Rosalee Landry said. “As an older person, she makes me feel like I’m still needed. That’s important. It’s what Ruth wanted.”

For the Landrys, it’s a family affair. Their daughter, Leanna Landry, now serves on the board.

Randy Domina, a board member, crew leader, and lead carpenter, said the moment volunteers receive free T-shirts at morning meeting, many put their shirts on right away. This gesture of uniformity becomes an expression of the greater collaboration before teams disperse.

“We are creating community at the same time we’re making real impact in a positive way on the community-at-large,” Domina said.

Angela Kortemeier, a 20-year volunteer, rides around the county with Gill to check in with teams, capturing the essence of the day on camera. She witnesses the teachable moment between a seasoned carpenter and a newcomer. She catches the collective joy of Lincoln Academy students working side-by-side. She is struck by Gill’s ease in bridging families and volunteers.

“Sometimes it’s hard to get the feeling that you can do something actively important,” Kortemeier said. “Brittany creates a way for us all.”

Lunch is provided by a team that secures donations and make sandwiches. The day culminates with free ice cream at Round Top, Moody’s Twist, or Jefferson Scoop.

“The entire event is handled with warmth and appreciation,” Domina said.

“It’s so much fun. It’s always a shame when it’s over,” Whitner added. “Wouldn’t it be nice if we could keep the feeling all yearlong?”

To volunteer, email Whitner at caresday@chipinc.org. Donations may be made at chipinc.org/donate or mailed to P.O. Box 6, Newcastle, ME 04553. Monetary contributions fuel the hands-on work that keep families secure in the homes they love.

