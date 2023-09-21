Community Celebration at Twisted Iron Sept. 29 Through Oct. 1

Twisted Grill in Edgecomb will be having its grand opening Friday through Sunday, Sept. 29, 30, and Oct. 1. This three-day event will be celebrating not only Twisted Grill’s long-awaited opening, but its surrounding businesses Twisted Iron Customs, Twisted Tattoo, Simple Creations, and its much-appreciated community.

There will be many local vendors, live entertainment, a cruise-in car show, and great food. There is no vendor fee associated with this event, but donations are suggested.

All money raised over the course of this event will be given to Edgecomb’s chapter of Midcoast Humane and the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

All events will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 9 p.m. all three days.

Dr. K will be providing live acoustic entertainment from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, DJ Todd from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Wingin’ It from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, and the cruise-in will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. also on Sunday.

There will also be a raffle of gift cards to all four businesses.

Twisted Grill will be extending its hours until 9 p.m., Twisted Tattoo will be on site ready to provide consultants and book appointments, and Simple Creations will be offering 15% off and will also be hosting a raffle.

Set up time for vendors will begin at 8 a.m. This is an outdoor event, so it is highly suggested to bring a tent and table. Space is limited. Drivers for the cruise-in may begin parking at 9 a.m.

For more information, call 390-0222.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

