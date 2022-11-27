Advanced Search
Community Christmas Tree Lighting Returns to Bristol Mills Submitted article

at

Following a two year COVID-19 caused hiatus, the annual Christmas Tree lighting service returns to Bristol Mills on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. The theme is “Carols, Cocoa & Cookies.”

Following the brief ceremony, everyone is invited into the Congregational Church’s Russell Parish House for refreshments. The church is located five miles south of Damariscotta on the Bristol Road (Route 130) adjacent to Deb’s Diner and across the road from the town offices.

Everyone is welcome to come and marvel at the beautifully lit tree and reflect on “the light that still shines in the darkness.” For more information, please call the church office at 563-6843.

