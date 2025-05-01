Community Dinner At New Harbor United Methodist

The fifth and final free community dinner at the New Harbor United Methodist Church will take place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14. It will be prepared by VIP Mobile on Bristol Road and delivered to the church so that all may eat together and meet new or old friends.

Many people have responded to the invitation during a long winter of mixed precipitation. While some people are accustomed to ordering tacos and other items, this meal will be served on a dinner plate and will likely be Italian in theme.

Call at 677-2193 to reserve a place as the church can comfortably serve about 40 guests.

For those who are inclined to support this outreach effort, all donations all donations will support scholarships to Camp Mechuwana in Winthrop.

The New Harbor United Methodist Church is located at 6 Southside Road.

