A community luncheon will be held at noon on Thursday, Jan. 16 in the Waldoboro United Methodist Church vestry, 85 Friendship St., Waldoboro. The luncheon is free. No reservation is required.

The event is co-sponsored by the Broad Bay Congregational Church in Waldoboro and the Waldoboro United Methodist Church.

