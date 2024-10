Friends and neighbors of Johnny Seigars, who lost his home to a devastating fire on Oct. 21, will host a community potluck supper at the Alna fire station from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.

This dinner will not be the traditional ham and bean supper. Instead, the event will be a potluck. The price of admission is a food donation for the potluck and a donation in the “boot” for Seigars.

For more information, email Beth Whitney at bwhitney2287@gmail.com.

