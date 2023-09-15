Community Yard Sale Sept. 23

The first Waldoboro community yard sale over the summer was so successful, residents asked to do it again. On Saturday, Sept. 23, Waldoboro will welcome fall with yard sales all over town from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., some including extended hours.

There are close to 30 participants, including multi-family sales, with everything from antiques and collectibles to clothing, toys, tools, and more. To help shoppers make the most of their time, yard sale maps indicate when sellers have items on site.

The Waldoborough Historical Society is serving as a hub by passing out printed maps and hosting table rentals. William Raveis Pooley Realty Group will be doing the same, and Good Things Thrift and Craft Shop will also help out.

More maps will be at both locations of Atlantic Storage Solutions, where there will be multiple sellers as well. Maps will also be available at the Waldoboro town office the week of Sept. 18, and an interactive map is online at tinyurl.com/waldoboro.

