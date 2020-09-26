Conservancy to Host Full Moon Paddle

Midcoast Conservancy will host a full moon paddle at its Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 6 – 8 p.m. Participants can enjoy the silvery glow of the “full harvest moon” from canoes provided by the nature center as they glide along Little Dyer Pond after a beautiful mile-and-a half hike into the woods.

Safety protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic will be in place. The event will only accept registrants from Maine or other states not requiring quarantine, and registrants will be asked to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire prior to the start of the paddle. Social distancing will be required during the hike and when loading canoes in and out of the water. Only household units will be permitted to share boats; paddling with individuals from outside that unit will not be permitted.

Little Dyer Pond has no public boat launch and almost no shoreline development. Midcoast Conservancy will provide canoes, paddles, and life jackets. All ages are welcome to participate. Participants should be comfortable in a canoe on flat water, able to steer a canoe, and able to walk three miles on moderate trails.

Space is limited by the number of boats available, and pre-registration is required. Information and registration are available online at bit.ly/2RQQjFE. Participants are asked to meet at the gate at 6 p.m. and to bring flashlights or headlamps for the hike back to the parking lot.

