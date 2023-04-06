Contra Dance to Benefit Michaud Family April 7 April 6, 2023 at 9:54 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCommunity Contra Dance to Benefit Michaud FamilyCommunity Contra Dance on Nov. 10Contra Dance Series to Benefit Michaud FamilyDamariscotta Contra Dance is Friday, Jan. 12Great Salt Bay Barn Dance is March 17 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!