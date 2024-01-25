Contra Dance to Benefit Storm Relief Jan. 28

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All are invited to join the Oyster Creek Fiddlers and Friends for a community contra dance on Sunday, Jan. 28. This special dance will take place from 3-5 p.m. at the Willing Workers Hall on Route 130 in New Harbor.

All proceeds will go to benefit area storm damage relief.

All dances are taught. All ages are welcome, and no experience is necessary.

The suggested donation is $10 at the door. Come enjoy traditional music, dance, and celebrate Midcoast resilience.

