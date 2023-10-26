Cornhole Tournament to Support Maine Veterans Nov. 4

Students from Lincoln Academy’s EdLab (Alternative Education) Program and Unified Club, which involves student athletes with and without disabilities, are collaborating to host a cornhole tournament to benefit Maine veterans from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The tournament will be held at Lincoln Academy on the William A. Clark turf field. There is a registration fee of $10 per person and all donations will be accepted. Proceeds from the tournament will be donated to Boothbay V.E.T.S., an organization that provides emergency temporary shelters for homeless Maine veterans. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.

In preparation for the event, students from EdLab and Unified Club participated in creating and delivering flyers advertising the event. Students from the Project Based Learning class in the EdLab Program are handcrafting and painting 16 cornhole boards and sewing 64 canvas cornhole bags, to be filled with synthetic all-weather corn.

Four bags from each set are made from recycled canvas military duffle bags. The students are looking for sponsors to cover the cost of materials for their board sets. To register for the tournament or sponsor a board set in honor of a veteran, contact mattaj@lincolnacademy.org or call 563-3596 ext. 1314.

These sets will be auctioned off after the tournament in order to raise additional money for the cause.

