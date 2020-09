The Morris Farm in Wiscasset will host a craft and vendor fair on Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will feature over 15 crafters and vendors, with many Maine-made products and decor to view and purchase. Jewelry, candles, baked goods, skin care products, elderberry products, stained glass products, art and more will be available.

