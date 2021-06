From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 10, The Second Congregational Church in Newcastle will host a nonjuried craft show. Local artisans will display and sell their wares in the church parking area on the Damariscotta River.

Potential vendors should contact Anne Nord at 860-304-1130 or aknord@twc.com to reserve a space. The price is $45 with an 8-foot table or $35 without a table supplied.

