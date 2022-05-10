Cupacity Wine Tasting: ‘Georgia on our Minds’

The next Cupacity wine tasting, to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, will feature six exquisite Georgian vintages from innovative vineyards like Guardians, Vinobiza, and Malati, ranging from the region’s fruity yet dry whites, distinctive amber rosés, and signature dark purple reds.

According to a news release, Cupacity chef, Mary Rogers, who taught English in the country and will be hosting the event, said, “Georgian winemakers place grape skins, seeds, pulp and stems into these clay pots, which are completely buried in the ground, to ferment for at least six months before the wine is transferred to bottles. This gives them their complex flavors and unusual hues.”

The wines will be paired with authentic regional foods like the fire-roasted kebabs known as Mtsvadi, and Georgia’s national dish, Khinkali dumplings. Attendees will enjoy the full Georgian experience with a supra-style long table and traditional wine-drinking vessels.

Historians and archeologists have been able to trace the origins of winemaking in Georgia back 8,000 years – long before wine appeared in Europe. Yet, today a new generation of Georgian vintners is leading a renaissance in natural, vegan, low-sulfite wine-making based on the country’s ancient vinicultural traditions. This includes aging their wines underground in earthenware vessels known as “Qvevri” which can be as large as 2,600 gallons.

Admission to the prix fixe event is $50 which includes both the full tasting flight of six wines and light bites prepared by the Cupacity kitchen. Since seating is limited, tickets must be reserved in advance at cupacity.cafe/events.

