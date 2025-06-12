Dairy Month Equals Dairy Magic At Pumpkin Vine Farm

June is Dairy Month, and the goats at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm are ready to strut their stuff.

Bring a sense of wonder for a special dairy magic event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 15 at 217 Hewett Road in Somerville.

Have fun learning how the farm’s goats make magic happen and celebrate all that dairy adds to the table. Imagine baguettes without chevre, granola without yogurt, or a day at Pumpkin Vine without a smoothie.

Plus, it’s Father’s Day. Every dad loves their kids, and there are lots of boisterous babies in the barn, waiting to play. There might even be brand new baby goats, just a few days old. Treat Dad to a fabulous lunch from Red Stove Farm and Provisions, and bring a market basket to snag some delicious local foods at the farmers market; from artisanal sausage and mushrooms to cookies and smoothies.

All activities are free, but small donations to cover materials cost are appreciated. Suggested donations are $2 per person or $5 per family. For more information about this and all of the farm’s educational events, go to pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com or call 549-3096.

