Damariscotta Celebration Includes Trail Run, Walk, Fun Run, and Festivities

As part of the celebration of the town of Damariscotta’s 175th year, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust and the Central Lincoln County YMCA are hosting a Quartoseptcentennial 5K trail run, walk, and fun run and other festivities at Coastal Rivers Round Top Farm in Damariscotta starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 1.

The 5K trail run and 1.5-mile walk and fun run are open to runners and walkers of all ages. Costumes are encouraged. In addition to prizes for top finishers, there will be a prize for the most patriotic, “state-riotic,” or Damariscotta-themed costume.

The 5K course follows broad mown trails, making two loops around the hayfields at Coastal Rivers’ picturesque Round Top Farm and Pete Noyes Preserve, as well as Whaleback Shell Midden State Historic Site. There are some moderate hills along the route. The race will be officially timed, and prizes will be awarded to the top finishers overall and in seven age categories. The walk and fun run follow the same course but make a single 1.5-mile circuit.

Registration is required and may be done online at coastalrivers.org/events. The cost to register is $5 per person and free for kids under the age of 18.

Following the race, there will be a bounce house, food trucks, face painting, and more at Coastal Rivers Round Top Farm.

Organizers of the Damariscotta Quartoseptcentennial events include the Central Lincoln County YMCA, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, the town of Damariscotta, the Damariscotta Historical Society, the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau, and The Lincoln County News.

