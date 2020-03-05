Damariscotta Historical Society to Host 200th Birthday Party for Maine

The Damariscotta Historical Society invites the public to a 200th birthday party for the state of Maine Saturday, March 7. The celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Inn Along the Way, 741 Main St., Damariscotta.

The historical society has been planning the events for months to coincide with the state’s bicentennial, according to Barbara Belknap, assistant secretary for the group.

“Our committee has been working along to get things together, and it’s all coming together for Saturday,” Belknap said.

The event will feature displays of Maine’s history, including shipbuilding, brickyards, clothing, and more. Damariscotta resident Dick Mayer will be doing a series of presentations about the local area around the time of the state’s founding.

The event is free to attend, and refreshments, including birthday cake, will be served throughout the day.

Belknap said she is looking forward to meeting with the people who attend the event.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing for the town to honor the state of Maine,” Belknap said. “It’s a great state, and we’re blessed to live here.”

