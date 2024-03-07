Advanced Search
Damariscotta Mills Birding Field Trip March 16

The forebay at Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder. A Mid-Coast Audubon field trip on Saturday, March 16 will check the pools above and below the fish ladder and also look out over Great Salt Bay. (Photo courtesy Jeff Cherry)

Mid-Coast Audubon will lead a field trip in the Damariscotta Mills area on Saturday, March 16, where they will check the pools above and below the famous fish ladder and also look out over Great Salt Bay.

Expect to see a good representation of overwintering ducks including hooded, common and red-breasted mergansers, common goldeneye, and bufflehead. The group will also look for less common species like Barrow’s goldeneye, scaup, and ring-necked duck.

This is a great place to bird year-round and is worth a visit during the alewife run in May. The Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder eBird hotspot has reports of 147 species.

Birders of all ages and skill levels are welcome. The group will meet in the parking area at 384 Mills Road in Newcastle at 8 a.m. For more information, go to midcoast.maineaudubon.org/event/damariscotta-mills. Attendees do not need to be an Audubon member or have advanced birding skills to join in.

Mid-Coast Audubon’s mission is to promote long-term, responsible use of natural resources through informed membership, education and community awareness. Additional programs and field trips are listed at midcoast.maineaudubon.org/event.

