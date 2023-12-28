Damariscotta River Plunge to Benefit Chamber Dec. 30

The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau is gearing up to send three local business leaders into the frigid waters of the Damariscotta River as a fundraiser for the chamber’s capital campaign for the organization’s new building.

The top three leaders, who receive the most votes, will take the plunge at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 30, at the town landing dock in Damariscotta’s back parking lot.

To cast a vote or several votes, click on the link in the chamber’s plunge event on Facebook or go into the chamber to pay via cash, check, or credit card. Each vote is $20. Voting ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

The contenders for the plunge are Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Major Rand Maker, Damariscotta Fire Chief John Roberts, The Lincoln County News Editor Maia Zewert, King Eider’s Pub co-owner Scott McArdle, Jefferson Market co-owner Wayne Farrin, Bangor Savings Bank Assistant Vice President Brynne Whitney, YMCA Executive Director Casey Clark Kelly, Damariscotta Police Chief Jason Warlick, and American Legion Post 42 Commander Ryan Coffin.

For more information, call 563-8340 or go to damariscottaregion.com.

